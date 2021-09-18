Local entrepreneurs team up to launch Precious Piñata children's educational program
An educational program designed by a Chatham woman to help children face life challenges such as mental health, racism and bullying, now has a much-needed retail presence at the Chatham Giant Tiger store.
“This is like a catalyst to getting it out in the community,” said Charlene Renaud, creator of the Precious Piñata.
The program features a plush toy, named Precious Piñata, that comes with seven coloured balls that represent the different types of ‘stuffing’ people have from their life experiences, along with a guidebook to help children relate to daily life events.
Renaud, a professional speaker and retired police officer, initially launched Precious Piñata in late 2018, but noted the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the project.
She added she was very fortunate Mark Lush, franchise owner of the Chatham Giant Tiger store, liked the concept and was willing to work with her.
Renaud made a presentation at the Giant Tiger head office in Ottawa on Precious Piñata, which was well-received and given the go-ahead to have it sold in the Chatham store.
When asked if he has provided this kind of help to other local entrepreneurs, Lush said, “Not to this degree.
“We do support local as much as we possible can,” he added.
Lush said Renaud has done a great job following the regulations needed to have a product sold in the store, such as ensuring its safety.
“To me, it’s just a great program for young people,” he said.
Lush said Giant Tiger head office was happy with the program and want to make sure it can get some footing before moving forward.
“If we can get this going forward, we’d love to,” he said. “If I can be a small part of the success of Precious Piñata, why not?”
Renaud said, “It only takes one person to believe” of the support she’s received from Lush.
“If it grows from here, hopefully we can get it into more Giant Tiger stores,” she added.
Fairly Pumfrey purchased a Precious Piñata on Saturday for her five-year-old son Jasper, noting she liked the fact it deals with such topics as bullying.
“We want to support what they’re doing, locally, because it’s for the kids and kids are so important,” she said.
Renaud said Precious Piñata, which includes the plush toy and guidebook, is being sold for $39.95.
“Mental illness, bullying, racism, and abuse, are adverse childhood experiences that can be prevented through early childhood education and transparency,” she said.
“Children must know how experiences affect them and others in healthy or unhealthy ways,” she added. “This is why I designed Precious Piñata. It’s better to prevent than to fix people who are broken.”
