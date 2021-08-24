Local COPA chapter offering unique flying experience to a lucky kid

A lucky young person with an interest in flying could win the chance to take a flight in an open cockpit plane.

The Chatham-Kent chapter of the Canadian Owner and Pilots Association (COPA) 203 is giving away a free ride in a WACO Biplane.

Entries are open to children age 12 to 17, who just need to go to www.copayck.com to enter by Labour Day, Sept. 6.

One lucky person will be selected at random from the list of entries and will be able to bring a friend, parent, or guardian with them on the flight.

“Whoever gets the chance to fly in this plane will have an amazing experience,” said Aaron McPhail, Chatham-Kent COPA president.

He said with the COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of the annual COPA for Kids program, which has involved up to 200 kids receiving free flights from local pilots, the aim is to provide a positive experience through this unique opportunity.

He noted the aircraft, which is a 1930’s design of the WACO Biplane, was built in the 1990s.

McPhail said the timing of the flight will be dependent on “optimal weather conditions.”

He said the goal is to have the winner enjoy the experience as much as possible “so taking them on a day where the weather is absolutely perfect makes the most sense.

“It’s nice to have great visibility being an open cockpit airplane,” he added.

McPhail said the COPA for Kids program is run in September because weather conditions are generally good for flying light aircraft.

On flight day, a local professional COPA pilot will arrange a time to meet at the Chatham-Kent Municipal Airport, located at 8528 14th Line, near Charing Cross.

Before the flight, participants will attend a short “ground school” course for a safety and orientation briefing, take a close-up tour of the airplane, then it will be take to take to the air.

Parental/guardian consent will be required on the day of the flight.

McPhail said the winner also receives a gift certificate, courtesy of Mike’s Place Restaurant on Queen Street in Chatham, to enjoy a post-flight meal.

