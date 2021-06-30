Local barbershops, hair salons busy as COVID-19 restrictions ease

A spit of rain wasn’t going to keep the loyal customers of Augie’s Barber Shop from getting a haircut for the first time in three months.

They were lined up outside the popular Chatham barber’s St. Clair Street shop long before he opened the door on Wednesday, said owner Augie DeMartinis.

“It’s about time. Three months is a very long time,” he said of barbershops, hair salons and other personal care services finally being able to open since a provincewide lockdown – intended to blunt the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic – went into effect at midnight on April 3.

Wednesday marked day one of the second step in the provincial reopening plan, which also allows non-essential retail operations, religious services, including weddings and funerals, to operate at 25 per cent capacity indoors.

Noting he’s “truly blessed” to have such a loyal customer base, DeMartinis said his father always told him to save for a rainy day, advice helped get him through the latest shutdown.

DeMartinis, though, said it’s still “a little unfair” to have hair salons endure three months without opening.

After talking with colleagues, he noted they all agree “there’s never been a major outbreak from hair salons or barber shops, especially in Chatham.”

Art Stuivenberg had already been waiting patiently for 45 minutes to get in Augie’s barber chair when he spoke with The Daily News Wednesday morning.

Noting his last haircut was just a few days before the lockdown, he was looking forward to getting shorn.

“You do what you got to do,” said Stuivenberg, adding his wife used a hair clipper on him a few times at home when he got too shaggy. “She don’t do as good a job as they do here.”