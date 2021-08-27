This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Witnesses are describing panic and fear in the aftermath of an explosion in Wheatley that levelled two buildings and sent seven people to hospital with serious injuries, as officials warn the situation in the town is still “unsafe and unstable.” Chatham-Kent officials said Friday 20 people were injured in Thursday’s dinner-hour blast at the corner of Erie Street and Talbot Street in the small Southwestern Ontario town. Thirteen people were treated at the scene, seven others were taken to hospitals in Windsor and Leamington, including three with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dangers still loom after blast rocks Southwestern Ontario town: Officials Back to video Officials warned Friday natural gas is still leaking out of the ground at the scene of the explosion and are asking people to avoid the area. There is a risk of another explosion, Fire Chief Chris Case said Friday. Emergency crews have evacuated buildings for several blocks surrounding the site. Chatham-Kent officials do not know what triggered the blast but said abandoned natural gas wells in the area could be behind the explosive leak.

Article content The scene in Wheatley this morning. Crews still putting out hot spots. pic.twitter.com/BXGwiNdf3t — Trevor Terfloth (@DailyNewsTT) August 27, 2021 Margaret Knoesen, who lives across the intersection from the blast site, says she was outside talking on the phone when the explosion occurred. The force caused one of her neighbours to fall from her patio and she rushed to help, she said. “People were running around screaming. That’s all I heard, screaming,” said Knoesen. “There was a big bang. . . . I thought it was like a bomb coming down. I thought we were all dead.” Knoesen yelled for her partner to get out of the house, as other stunned neighbours made their way outside and away from the blast site. Wheatley, a town of about 3,000 east of Leamington, has been under a state of emergency following two previous recent toxic-gas leaks. That meant gas detectors were installed – and officials say they may have saved lives. PHOTOS: A town and its residents reel after massive explosion The toxic gas detectors in first went off at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, giving municipal staff and emergency crews time to evacuate buildings before the blast occurred about 90 minutes later. “They saved lives yesterday. There is no doubt in my mind,” Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff said Friday morning of the emergency workers. More than 100 municipal workers responded to the explosion. Three municipal staff who went to Wheatley post-alarm to help clear buildings were injured in the blast, including one who required emergency surgery, said Don Shropshire, Chatham-Kent’s top administrator.

Article content Firefighters and emergency crews remained at the blast site Friday morning. Investigators from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal have been called in to investigate. The provincial agency investigates arsons, explosions, large-loss fires and blazes that cause serious injuries or fatalities. In early June, hydrogen sulphide – a toxic, corrosive and highly flammable gas – was discovered at an Erie Street North building in the town, forcing the evacuation of homes and businesses. Chatham-Kent officials later declared a state of emergency. The following month, three dozen homes and businesses in Wheatley were evacuated after hydrogen sulphide was again detected at the site of the previous leak. The hydrogen sulphide incidents this summer were frightening for residents, Knoesen said. “They told us everything was under control,” she said. “I was trying to find something else to rent because I was scared. And that smell was sometimes was so bad. . . . I don’t sleep much because of the gas and because I am scared.” Another Wheatley resident, Todd Brown, said he felt the shockwaves from the explosion in his home. “I felt it and I heard it. I thought a car came into the house,” he said. Teresa Coulter lives a couple of blocks from the blast scene. She’s been in Wheatley for 43 years. “I certainly heard it and my whole house shook. I wear hearing aids – but I heard this,” she said, calling the situation frustrating. “You almost get used to what is the new norm,” she said. “I worry about that. I know pretty much everyone in Wheatley.” – with files by Dax Melmer, Windsor Star and Trevor Terfloth, Chatham Daily News

