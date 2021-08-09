Legendary plane wows crowd at Chatham-Kent airport
Peter Timmermans didn’t buy one of the Second World War’s most famous fighters to keep it hidden away in a hangar.
He showed off his recently purchased P-51 Mustang by having it streak past friends and family Saturday at the Chatham-Kent Municipal Airport at more than 640 kilometres per hour.
The 73-year-old from Blenheim has dreamed of having his own Mustang since seeing one decades ago at an air show.
More than 15,000 were built, but only an estimated 150 are left in the world. Timmermans found one last year in Germany.
“It’s an aircraft that helped end the war,” he said. “This one didn’t go to war. It was built in ’44. It was destined to go to England, but then the war was over (in Europe) in May of ’45, so it never got that far.”
Mackenzie Cline of Port Stanley, Ont.-based Stampede Aviation took the plane, now called Double Trouble Two, on several runs past the crowd. He reached a top speed of 380 to 400 knots, or 700 to 740 km/h., but the plane can go up to 812 km/h, he said.
“It looks fast just standing still,” he said.
The P-51D Mustang is powered by a 1650-cubic-inch Rolls-Royce Merlin V-12 engine that delivers 1,450 horsepower. It has a ceiling of 12,497 metres (41,000 feet).
“They’re unique,” Timmermans said. “They have British engineering in the engine. It’s just a fast airplane for the size and it gave the Luftwaffe a hard time toward the end of the war, it really did. It’s history.”
The P-51 Mustang was built by the United States at the request of the British, who needed long-range escorts for their bombers. The Americans wasted no time coming up with a solution.
“It ended up being 130 days from pencil to test flight,” Cline said.
The Mustang first flew in October 1940.
“At that point, it totally changed the war,” Cline said. “They were able to escort the bombers all the way to Germany and back.”
Timmermans’ plane had already been restored when he bought it. He had it taken apart and shipped to Florida, where Cline was specially trained to fly it. The plane was reassembled over the course of nine months.
“There’s still some unrestored ones available. I didn’t want to go through the exercise of getting that done. I’m not that young,” Timmermans said with a chuckle. “If I was 10 years younger, well, then I could maybe take that challenge on.”
His is a rare two-seat P-51 Mustang. He plans to take it to air shows.
After being built in the United States in 1944, the plane was in Canada from 1950 to 1956 with the Royal Canadian Air Force at bases in Trenton and Uplands. Then it went to Israel as a war plane before being sold to a private collector in California, who then restored it. The plane bounced between more private owners in the United Kingdom and the United States before landing in Germany in 2008.
“It’s a national monument,” Cline said. “We’re happy to have it back in Canada.”