Leamington man dies in head-on crash east of Tilbury

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a head-on collision in which an 83-year-old Leamington man died Tuesday morning east of Tilbury.

May 05, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The man was driving a van that collided with a transport truck on Middle Line between Davidson Road and Oak Road at around 9 a.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the transport truck, a 63-year-old Wheatley man, suffered minor injuries.

The circumstances around the collision are under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.

