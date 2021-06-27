Lawnmower stolen from Downtown Chatham Centre

A Toro lawnmower valued at $400 was stolen from a storage building at the Downtown Chatham Centre on Friday or Saturday.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Marlene MacLennan at marlenem@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #85934. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Break and enter

Chatham-Kent police went Saturday afternoon to Ridgetown where a recently vacant Ridge Line residence was broken into. A door sustained $400 in damage. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Kevin Burgess at kevinbu@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87232. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

RIDE in Tilbury

The first driver through a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere spot check Saturday night in Tilbury was given a road-side breath test.

Officers issued a 24-hour suspension and three provincial offence tickets for highway traffic offences.

Police said RIDE spot checks will continue throughout the year across our community in an effort to keep all road users safe.

Bicycle registry

Police urge citizens to register their bicycles. This will increase the chances of having a bicycle returned if it is lost or stolen and recovered by police.

To learn more about the bicycle registry, go to ckpolice.com/bicycle-registry/.