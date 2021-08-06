Lake levels high, but down from last year

Although water levels remain high on lakes Erie and St. Clair, they are down over last year and will soon begin their seasonal decline, say conservation authority officials.

Average daily levels on Lake Erie at the beginning of August were approximately 174.84 metres, which is about 30 centimetres lower than the 2020 peak daily average record set at the end of May.

The all-time record high monthly average for this month is 175.02 m, set in 2019. Water levels at the beginning of August were still 56 cm above what would be considered normal for August. According to forecasts, levels have now peaked for this year and will fall around 12 to 13 cm by the beginning of September.

On Lake St. Clair, average daily levels at the beginning of this month were around 175.74 m. This is down about 34 cm from last year’s peak daily average record set during the third week of May.

The all-time record high monthly average for August was 175.97 m, set in 2019. Levels at the beginning of the month were 56 cm above what would be considered normal. Forecasts suggest that water levels have peaked and will fall around 7 to 8 cm by the beginning of September.

“Current water levels on the lakes are still well above average,” authority officials stated. “While water levels are down quite a bit from where they were this time of year in 2020 or 2019, water levels are now slightly above where they were at this time of year in 2018 or 2017.

“Given that the significant flooding issues on Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair began around 2017, flooding remains a concern.”

In vulnerable areas, such as Erie Shore Drive, wave spray-related flooding can begin at sustained wind speeds as low as 30 kilometres per hour while less vulnerable spots may need wind speeds closer to 45 km/h. Gale force winds of 60 km/h could cause significant flooding and damage along low-lying shoreline areas.

Erosion and shoreline damage are still concerns as well, officials added. The same waves that cause spray-related flooding can damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion in unprotected areas.