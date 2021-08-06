PTSD raised as factor as Wallaceburg sex worker pleads guilty to manslaughter in client's death

Kourtny Audette, originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nick Laprise, has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Editor’s note: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

A Chatham-area sex-trade worker originally charged with murder pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a man in her home.

While the court was told Nick Laprise had previously paid Kourtny Audette for sex, the young Wallaceburg woman said she was unwilling on the day Laprise was fatally stabbed more than three years ago.

“The two parties were known to one another prior to the incident that brings us to court,” Crown attorney Rob McDonald said while reading an agreed statement of facts to the Chatham courtroom. “Ms. Audette, in addition to other sources of income, provided sexual services as an escort.”

He told the court Laprise had been a prior client and had engaged her services on the date of the offence, April 18, 2018.

The Chatham-Kent police investigation, including evidence gathered by neighbourhood video surveillance, showed Laprise arrived at Audette’s Book Street home in Wallaceburg at 5:29 p.m.

An hour later, police rushed to the home after a 911 call about a stabbing.

Prior to that 911 call, however, the court heard Audette phoned her father, Greg Audette, and step-mother Penny Hamilton to come to her home.

“They found the accused unclothed, bloodied and sitting on the floor,” MacDonald said.

Audette told them she thought Laprise was dead and confirmed she had stabbed him, he added. The couple found Laprise lying on the bedroom floor, “naked and partially covered in blood,” the Crown said.