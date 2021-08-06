PTSD raised as factor as Wallaceburg sex worker pleads guilty to manslaughter in client's death
Kourtny Audette, originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nick Laprise, has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Editor’s note: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.
A Chatham-area sex-trade worker originally charged with murder pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a man in her home.
While the court was told Nick Laprise had previously paid Kourtny Audette for sex, the young Wallaceburg woman said she was unwilling on the day Laprise was fatally stabbed more than three years ago.
“The two parties were known to one another prior to the incident that brings us to court,” Crown attorney Rob McDonald said while reading an agreed statement of facts to the Chatham courtroom. “Ms. Audette, in addition to other sources of income, provided sexual services as an escort.”
He told the court Laprise had been a prior client and had engaged her services on the date of the offence, April 18, 2018.
The Chatham-Kent police investigation, including evidence gathered by neighbourhood video surveillance, showed Laprise arrived at Audette’s Book Street home in Wallaceburg at 5:29 p.m.
An hour later, police rushed to the home after a 911 call about a stabbing.
Prior to that 911 call, however, the court heard Audette phoned her father, Greg Audette, and step-mother Penny Hamilton to come to her home.
“They found the accused unclothed, bloodied and sitting on the floor,” MacDonald said.
Audette told them she thought Laprise was dead and confirmed she had stabbed him, he added. The couple found Laprise lying on the bedroom floor, “naked and partially covered in blood,” the Crown said.
“They both found her extremely upset … hysterical and her speech alternating between being coherent and incoherent.”
Hamilton reported to police officers that Audette “repeatedly said, ‘He wouldn’t stop … that she didn’t want to and that she hurt him.’”
Audette told Hamilton she and Laprise did not have sex that evening and that she had not been raped.
When they arrived on the scene at 6:33 p.m., two of the responding police officers saw Audette sitting on the floor.
An officer noticed blood on the kitchen floor that appeared to have seeped from under a closed door. The officer tried to open that door, but could only get his head through, which is when he saw Laprise lying on the floor naked with a large chest wound.
A bloodied hunting-style knife with a brass-knuckle handle was found by police. The knife was later confirmed through forensics as the weapon used to cause the fatal wound. A post-mortem determined the knife wound penetrated Laprise’s lung, cutting through a pulmonary artery and causing death by blood loss.
MacDonald said an officer found Audette in another room crying hysterically, repeating to her stepmother that she didn’t want to go.
When asked by police what happened, Audette responded: “He made me do it.”
Assessments of Audette conducted by a forensic psychiatrist and a psychologist to provide some insights into her mental health at the time of the incident were briefly discussed Friday.
While found fit to stand trial and be criminally responsible, she was diagnosed with depression, alcohol substance abuse, anger management and impulsivity control issues. The psychiatric assessment summarized Audette as having an underlying personality disorder, with borderline anti-social traits.
The psychologist’s assessment offered a similar diagnosis.
Audette’s self-reported childhood sexual abuse was noted in the psychologist’s report.
The report suggested Audette suffered from a post-traumatic stress disorder and a mental-health disorder that contributed to the incident. However, the assessment did not suggest her mental-health disorder could constitute a defence of her actions.
Based on the facts, both the Crown and Audette’s defence lawyer, Laura Joy, agreed manslaughter was the appropriate charge.
However, Joy told the court her client’s sexual abuse from childhood and post-traumatic stress disorder, both diagnoses that pre-dated the incident, would be discussed further at sentencing.
Joy also indicated she advised the Crown “had the matter not been resolved, her issue would have been self-defence to some degree in terms of her PTSD being triggered as a result of her changing her mind, and her perceiving him not taking no for an answer.”
That will also be explored during the sentencing hearing, the lawyer said.
The case now returns to court on Aug. 20 to determine a date for sentencing submissions and the preparation of a pre-sentence report. Audette remains in custody.
