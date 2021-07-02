Kent Federation of Agriculture opposes tree-cutting bylaw

Believing that landowner rights should take priority, the Kent Federation of Agriculture is opposing a tree-cutting bylaw in Chatham-Kent.

In a media release, the organization said its priority is a “strong and sustainable agricultural sector,” calling it an economic driver.

In April, councillors approved a motion from Wallaceburg Coun. Aaron Hall asking for a temporary 120-day bylaw to regulate the removal of woodlots while staff considers an incentive program and other measures.

His motion also included a public consultation process through virtual meetings and online comment, a best-practices analysis for incentives and woodlot preservation across the province, an updated natural heritage policy and bylaw, and a report to council that includes findings, feedback and updates.

However, Jay Cunningham, the agriculture federation president, said the group doesn’t believe a bylaw is warranted.

“We believe ourselves to be excellent stewards of the land,” he told The Daily News on Friday. “We don’t see the need to go to such an extreme measure as a tree-cutting bylaw.”

He added the group supports the natural heritage strategy implemented by the municipality seven years ago, saying if any updates are needed, then members need to have a say.

At a recent board meeting, the Kent federation passed two motions – one opposing the tree-cutting bylaw and another supporting the natural heritage strategy.

As for the woodlots that have come down in recent years, Cunningham said landowners often have practical reasons for doing so.

“People may choose to manage their property in different ways, and yes, there will be the occasional woodlot that probably does come down,” he said. “But what’s the content of that woodlot? Some of them are in terrible condition.