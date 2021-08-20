Kehoe new superintendent of education at St. Clair Catholic school board

Chris Kehoe has been appointed the superintendent of education for the St. Clair Catholic district school board.

He’ll replace Scott Johnson, who will become the director of education at the end of September when Deb Crawford retires.

“With his breadth of experience as a Catholic leader in our board, Chris is ready and well prepared to take on the important role of superintendent of education,” Crawford said in a statement Friday. “I know that everyone on our entire staff joins with me in wishing him much continued success in the future.”

Kehoe’s appointment is effective Sept. 1. He’s now the principal at St. Patrick’s secondary school in Sarnia.

Kehoe received his teaching degree at the University of Windsor with a master of arts degree in English literature and creative writing.

He began his teaching career at Ursuline College Chatham in 1998. He also taught in Brockville, Ottawa and Windsor before returning to Ursuline in 2003.

He obtained his Catholic supervisory officers qualifications in 2012.

Kehoe has had membership and leadership responsibilities on several committees, including the Indigenous education committee, the board strategic planning committee, special education student services, the Catholic leadership discernment program, the Education Quality and Accountability Office, the budget committee, system implementation and monitoring for math, the Kinderstart pilot and Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association elementary negotiations.

He’s also participated on faith leadership committees, including the youth ministry advisory board for the Sarnia Bluewater family of parishes, the diocesan youth ministry advisory board and Catholic curriculum writing.