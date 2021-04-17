Kayak paddle-making hobby developing into business for Chatham man
COVID-19 has kept Jeff Phaneuf from his love of coaching rugby and volleyball, so the Chatham man has devoted more time to his hobby of creating handmade kayak paddles.
And now it’s beginning to develop into a nice little business.
Kayak paddle-making hobby developing into business for Chatham man
Phaneuf, a teacher at Ursuline College Chatham, said he’s been kayaking for a decade and began making handmade paddles a few years ago.
Spending time honing his kayak paddle-making skills has also been a good way for Phaneuf to stay sane during these trying times.
“It’s one of things, after dinner, you try and find something to do, and I find it’s almost like meditation – just get away from the world,” he said.
Since he only uses hand tools to make his paddles, Phaneuf said, “Everything is a custom carve.”
He starts with a two-by-four length of western red cedar and goes from there.
He has begun to laminate pieces, using local cherry wood, walnut and maple to make patterns in his paddles.
“It’s been a pretty cool journey to see what you can do.”
Phaneuf began posting photographs of the process he goes through to make paddles, which has attracted more attention then he imagined, and has resulted in some sales.
But, it all began with a trade.
Phaneuf saw the work of artist Scott Kish on Facebook who does water colour paintings. He took a photograph of a kayaking trip on Lake Superior last summer and contacted Kish to ask if he would interested in making a trade for one of his paddles in exchange for creating a painting from the photograph.
Phaneuf was surprised to learn Kish had seen the paddles he posted on Facebook and readily agreed to a trade.
“It was a pretty sweet deal.”
Then a friend asked if he’d make a paddle for his girlfriend and soon after someone requested a paddle as Christmas gift for her husband.
He has also created a Facebook page – JRPaddles – where he posts photos and videos of his paddles.
“It’s kind of taken off,” Phaneuf said, adding he currently has an order for two more paddles.
“I enjoy doing it and I get some monetary compensation, so I just use that to buy more wood, some different tools, and a couple more toys for kayaking.”
