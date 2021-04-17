Kayak paddle-making hobby developing into business for Chatham man

Article content

COVID-19 has kept Jeff Phaneuf from his love of coaching rugby and volleyball, so the Chatham man has devoted more time to his hobby of creating handmade kayak paddles.

And now it’s beginning to develop into a nice little business.

Phaneuf, a teacher at Ursuline College Chatham, said he’s been kayaking for a decade and began making handmade paddles a few years ago.

Spending time honing his kayak paddle-making skills has also been a good way for Phaneuf to stay sane during these trying times.

“It’s one of things, after dinner, you try and find something to do, and I find it’s almost like meditation – just get away from the world,” he said.

Since he only uses hand tools to make his paddles, Phaneuf said, “Everything is a custom carve.”

He starts with a two-by-four length of western red cedar and goes from there.

He has begun to laminate pieces, using local cherry wood, walnut and maple to make patterns in his paddles.