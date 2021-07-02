Judicial pre-trial scheduled for Chatham woman facing attempted murder charge
Article content
There’s some progress in the case of a Chatham woman facing an attempted murder charge after a reported stabbing in late April.
Advertisement
Article content
Brandy Redmond, 28, made a brief court appearance in Chatham via video on Friday, where the court was told a judicial pre-trial has been scheduled for July 27.
Judicial pre-trial scheduled for Chatham woman facing attempted murder charge Back to video
She is slated to return to court o Aug. 3.
Redmond, who remains in custody at the South West Detention Centre, previously waived her right to apply for bail.
There is a publication ban on evidence heard during the pre-trial stage.
According to previously published reports, Chatham-Kent police officers responded to a disturbance outside an apartment building April 26 on Riverview Drive in Chatham.
Police learned that an argument between two acquainted women escalated into a physical altercation.
A 30-year-old Chatham woman was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries, police said.
In addition to attempted murder, Redmond has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.