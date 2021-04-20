Judicial pre-trial scheduled for C-K police officer facing charges

Article content

An incarcerated Chatham-Kent police officer still hasn’t received bail, but some progress is being made with respect to the charges she faces.

Cristelle Vanden Enden made a brief appearance via teleconference Tuesday where the Chatham courtroom heard a judicial pre-trial has been scheduled for April 29. Pre-trials are closed to the public.

Vanden Enden, who is facing charges related to separate incidents, is slated to return to open court on May 6 for the matter to move forward. She was remanded in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

There is a publication ban on any pre-trial evidence presented in court.

According to previously published reports, the officer faces charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Chatham-Kent police asked Windsor police to investigate after local officers were called to a Chatham home Jan. 9 to help paramedics with an injured 40-year-old man.