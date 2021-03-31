Article content

An elderly Wallaceburg man facing a second-degree murder charge remains will return to court in early April to arrange a judicial pre-trial.

The 95-year-old, who has been charged in connection to the death of his 89-year-old wife, made a brief court appearance in a Chatham court Wednesday via teleconference. A publication ban prohibits publishing any details that would identify the accused or the victim.

Judicial pre-trial being arranged for elderly Wallaceburg man facing murder charge

The man’s lawyer, Greg McGivern, told the court he has reviewed a fitness and criminal responsibility assessment with his client and requested the matter be adjourned to April 9 to arrange for a judicial pre-trial to be held.

The man remains in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor. There is also a publication ban on all evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, the man was charged Dec. 26, 2020, with second-degree murder after Chatham-Kent police found his wife without vital signs at an apartment in Wallaceburg.

She died at the scene, police said.