It’s spring, and that’s when sheep are shorn of their wool

One of the spring chores at our places is to get the sheep and the alpacas shorn. This is not something I do myself. In theory I could, but the shearer does a much better and quicker job. With this in mind I thought I would make the focus of this article wool.
Wool is a textile fibre. The majority of the wool comes from sheep. As a fibre wool differs from other fabrics like cotton and linen in that wool is mostly proteins and some lipids while cotton and linen are mostly cellulose.
There is evidence of wool being used for over 3,000 years in Europe. It appears the earliest domesticated sheep had more hair then wool and that selective breeding for more wool and better wool has lead to the development of the wooly breeds
Wool is a renewable resource. Sheep are shorn usually annually and the wool is collected and sent to be processed. Shearing a sheep is like getting a haircut.
Worldwide the biggest producers of wool are Australia, China and New Zealand. Different breeds of sheep produce different qualities (and quantities) of wool
Wool quality is determined mainly by the diameter of the fibres. The smaller the diameter, the higher the quality. Merino wool (from Merino sheep) has the smallest diameter. Wool diameter is measured in microns. A micron is one millionth of a metre. Wool ranges from 15 to 30 microns in diameter.
Once wool has been shorn from the sheep it is processed into products like yarn or felt. They in turn can be made into many things like garments, rugs and carpets.
As a fibre wool can absorb approximately one-third of its weight in water. It has a higher ignition point then cotton and has a low rate of flame spread. Because of that quality, wool has been used for clothing for firefighters.
Some sheep farmers keep and process their own wool, but many farms in Canada send their wool to the Canadian Wool Grower Co-op. The Co-op has been operating since 1918 and is (from their website) “a national system of collecting and marketing its member’s wool on a co-operative basis.”
The Wool Growers collect roughly three million pounds of wool and year. The wool is sorted into batches of similar quality and packaged into 1,200-pound bales.
The next time you are shopping for clothing or rugs remember to think about wool. It’s a wonderful renewal textile resource.
Chris White lives in former Harwich Township next door to where he grew up. He has been employed in agri-business for 20 years. He is passionate about food and rural communities and agriculture. He can be reached at white.christopherdavid@gmail.com
Remember that here in Chatham-Kent ‘We Grow for the World’. Check out our community’s agriculture website at wegrowfortheworld.com .