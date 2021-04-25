Items stolen during break-in at Chatham restaurant

Items were stolen during a break-in at Loaded 2 Go restaurant early Saturday morning on King Street West in Chatham.

Police responded to an alarm at approximately 7:20 a.m. The store window was broken.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Const. Shawn LaBelle at shawnl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87367. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Outstanding warrants

A 48-year-old Wallaceburg woman wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Saturday afternoon on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg.

She was released with a court date.

On Saturday night, a 42-year-old Chatham man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested on Dover Street in Chatham.

He was released with a court date.