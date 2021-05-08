Input sought on provincial strategy to control invasive wild pigs
The Ontario government is looking for input on its strategy to control invasive wild pigs before they start to cause significant damage.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has drafted a report to deal with the animals, calling them an “ecological train wreck” in other parts of the world.
“Wild pigs are invasive and pose a threat to the natural environment, agricultural industry and human health and safety,” the report said. “In areas where wild pigs have become established, jurisdictions are investing significant time and resources to compensate for damages and for undertaking efforts to control their spread.”
The ministry is accepting comments on the report until June 7 at https://ero.ontario.ca/notice/019-3468.
There have been some sightings of wild pigs in Chatham-Kent. The ministry’s tracking system through the iNaturalist app shows a report in the Wheatley area from September 2019. Photos from another sighting have been shared on social media.
The report notes wild pigs – defined as any pig not under the control of a person – are not yet self-sustaining and breeding in Ontario. It said the least costly method of controlling wild pigs is to act early.
That goal includes four objectives from the ministry: prevent the introduction of pigs into the natural environment; address the risk posed by Eurasian wild boar in Ontario; use a coordinated approach to remove wild pigs from the natural environment; and leverage expertise and resources by collaborating across ministries, with federal agencies, other jurisdictions and industry stakeholders and partners.
“One of the most concerning impacts of wild pigs is their potential to transmit diseases and parasites that affect wildlife, livestock, pets and humans,” the report said. “Wild pigs are a host to over 30 significant viral and bacterial pathogens and diseases … and more than 37 species of parasites.”
A major disease of concern, the report said, is African swine fever.
As well, wild pigs can destroy native ecosystems through trampling and they compete with other wildlife for food and habitat.
“By implementing the actions in this strategy, Ontario will continue to be proactive in its response to the threat of wild pigs,” the report said. “The province is committed to implementing and tracking progress on achieving the commitments in this strategy and, if necessary, adapting actions as appropriate.”