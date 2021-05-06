Incarcerated C-K police officer may finally get chance to be released on bail
Article content
A Chatham-Kent police officer who has been incarcerated since mid-January could have a chance at getting out on bail soon.
Cristelle Vanden Enden made a brief appearance in a Chatham courtroom Thursday via teleconference, where the court heard a judicial pre-trial is being held May 13 for the officer.
Incarcerated C-K police officer may finally get chance to be released on bail Back to video
Vanden Enden, who is facing a series of charges related to separate events, is slated to return to court May 14, where it’s anticipated a date for a bail hearing will also be set.
She was remanded into custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.
There is a publication ban on any pre-trial evidence presented in court.
According to previously published reports, the officer faces charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
Chatham-Kent police asked Windsor police to investigate after local officers were called to a Chatham home Jan. 9 to help paramedics with an injured 40-year-old man.
Advertisement
Article content
Police learned Vanden Enden may have been involved in the incident.
She was arrested and charged by Windsor police on Jan. 18 and taken into custody pending a bail hearing.
She is also facing two counts of failing to comply with her release conditions, possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000 and three counts of drug possession.
Vanden Enden also faces a charge of fraud with a value less than $5,000, use of a forged document and possession of property obtained by a crime in connection to allegations dating back to 2019.
The officer is currently on medical leave from the police service.