Impaired driving charges laid in crash that sent three to hospital
A 37-year-old Amherstburg woman faces multiple impaired driving charges in connection with a two-vehicle collision near Wheatley that sent three people to hospital in January.
She was charged Wednesday with having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit, two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm, disobeying a stop sign and failing to properly wear a seatbelt. She has a May 28 court date,
Chatham-Kent police said the Jan. 20 crash involved a woman westbound on Goodreau Line colliding in the intersection with a man driving southbound on Wheatley Road.
The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance before being transported to a Windsor hospital. Her passenger and the other driver went to hospital as a precaution. Damage was estimated at $30,000.
Domestic-related offences
A 60-year-old Blenheim man left eight phone messages, including one threat, for a Dresden woman Tuesday despite being under conditions to not communicate with her, police said.
He left four more messages Wednesday, police said.
He was charged Wednesday night with uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Mischief charge
A 29-year-old man of no fixed address caused about $400 in damage to Entegrus water meter boxes on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg on Wednesday morning, police said.
He was charged with mischief under $5,000 and released with a June 2 court date.
Impaired driving in Dresden
A 75-year-old Dresden man was charged Wednesday night with having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.
Police stopped him after receiving a report of a vehicle that hit a road sign on St. George Street in Dresden and kept going.
The man failed a roadside breath test and was taken to police headquarters for more tests, police said.
He’s been released with a May 25 court date.
Impaired driving in Wallaceburg
An officer pulled over a woman for driving slowly and crossing the centre line Wednesday night in Wallaceburg, police said.
The officer believed she was driving while under the influence and took her to police headquarters for breath tests.
The 31-year-old Wallaceburg woman was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. She was released with a May 25 court date.
Vehicle stolen
A red 2016 Honda SUV with Ontario licence plates CEKN 252 was stolen from a Summerset Place residence in Chatham on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. The keys had been left in the vehicle.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Aric Roy at aricr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87361. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.