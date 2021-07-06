A 19-year-old Dresden woman facing a charge of impaired driving causing death will return to court early next month while her lawyer waits to receive some critical evidence.

Arielle Wall, who also faces charges of dangerous operation causing death, stunt driving and speeding, made a brief appearance before the court in Chatham Tuesday.

Impaired driving causing death case involving Dresden woman returns to court Aug. 3

Her lawyer, Ken Marley, told the court he is waiting for the collision reconstruction report. He requested the matter be adjourned to Aug. 3 to provide time to receive that “important piece of disclosure.”

Wall was charged after a single-vehicle crash on Longwoods Road, west of Louisville, on April 12, that killed Gabrielle Emery, 19, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

Wall was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with non-life-threatening injuries, according to previously published reports.