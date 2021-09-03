'I think this is a better path forward': McNaughton

With Labour Day on the horizon, Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton discusses the challenges and next steps in his ministry moving forward.

Chatham Daily News: It’s about a year and a half into the pandemic. What are your thoughts on how workers and employers are handling the situation?

Monte McNaughton: “Obviously very trying times for workers and employers during this pandemic. But this Labour Day, I want to salute our health-care heroes, factory and construction workers, truck drivers and grocery store clerks. Every single worker who is pulling Ontario through this pandemic.”

CDN: What are some of the challenges you’re seeing?

MM: “We’re fighting an invisible enemy every day. Workers and employers are continuing to work to prevent workplaces from having COVID (brought) into them. My job is to keep workers safe, to spread opportunity more widely and fairly. My approach has been for labour and workers, government and business to work together.”

CDN: What are your thoughts on vaccine passports for certain establishments?

MM: “I think this is a better path forward than a lockdown. We want to encourage people to continue getting vaccinated. We are a world-leading jurisdiction when it comes to vaccination rates. … We’re off to a good start. The amount of registrations are up – doubled – in the last 24 hours. And half of those that are registered are getting their first vaccination. That’s a positive sign. The sooner we increase those vaccination rates, the safer we’re going to be.”

CDN: Next steps for your ministry?

MM: “We have a hundred new health and safety inspectors that are going to be graduating in the next number of days. … It actually brings the inspectors to the largest amount in provincial history under a Conservative government. We’re going to continue educating employers and employees to know the protocols to have in place to prevent workplace injuries and COVID-19 from entering workplaces. But I’m really excited about our mission to spread opportunity more widely and fairly, to create jobs with pensions and benefits. Today In Ontario, 250,000 jobs are going unfilled. These are paycheques waiting to be collected.

CDN: Do you have any thoughts on your longtime colleague Rick Nicholls, now out of caucus, and his stance against mandatory vaccination?

MM: “Rick made a choice. He’s been a dedicated representative for Chatham-Kent—Leamington for 10 years. I encourage people to get vaccinated. I think that’s the best path forward to keep our families safe and to keep businesses open. That’s going to be my message going forward. Register, get vaccinated, let’s keep working together to get life back to normal for Ontarians.”