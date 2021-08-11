Hundreds of workers kept Chatham vaccination clinic humming
An average of more than 1,060 doses per day was administered at Chatham’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic before its doors closed.
The final clinic Saturday at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre was also the 100th there since the site opened Feb. 23.
The vaccination team welcomed 61,517 individuals and distributed 106,617 doses.
“It’s been great to see the numbers that have come through our door,” said Carina Caryn, one of the clinic’s eight site leaders.
The clinic’s vaccination team had more than 140 clinical staff, including nurses, paramedics and pharmacy technicians; more than 60 site support staff, including health promoters, public health inspectors and administrative staff; 174 volunteers from the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance screening and directing clients; 45 housekeeping staff; and seven information technology staff.
“To everyone who has helped along the way, we express our appreciation and thanks for your tireless commitment to helping keep people in our community safe and healthy,” the Chatham-Kent public health unit said in a statement. “To everyone who has already received their vaccine, we thank you for helping to make our community a safer place.”
The public health unit is shifting vaccination distribution to smaller, pop-up clinics across the municipality. Doses are also available at some pharmacies and primary-care providers.
Those who received their first dose on the mass-vaccination clinic’s final day came for a variety of reasons, Caryn said. Some preferred visiting a fixed site and took advantage of their last chance, some were concerned about the Delta variant and some finally chose to roll up their sleeves after thinking about it for a while, she said.
“People want to get in and get on that road to being fully protected,” she said.
Chatham-Kent was up to nine active COVID-19 cases Wednesday after the public health unit reported three new cases and one resolved case. There were also three new cases Tuesday.
Walpole Island First Nation had no active cases.
Chatham-Kent had no active outbreaks after clearing an outbreak Wednesday at Community Living Chatham-Kent.
Seventy-six per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 68 per cent have received two. For residents 18 and older, 77 per cent have received at least one dose and 70 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.
As of Wednesday morning, 132,568 doses have been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 70,660 people receiving at least one dose and 63,508 receiving two.
People with vaccine questions are invited to call the health unit at 519-355-1071 ext. 1900.
To encourage residents to get their first or second jabs, Chatham-Kent public health is hosting a number of pop-up clinics throughout the region.
POP-UP CLINICS
Pop-up clinics are open to anyone aged 12+ with the following dates, times and locations:
Thursday – École secondaire catholique de Pain Court – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Pfizer)
Saturday – W.I.S.H. Centre – Chatham -10 a.m. -3 p.m. (Pfizer and Moderna)
Aug. 18 – Merlin Library – 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. (Pfizer)
Aug. 19 – Blenheim Talbot Trail Place Park – 3 p.m. -8 p.m. (Pfizer)
Aug. 21 – Wallaceburg District Secondary School – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Pfizer)
Aug. 24 – Salvation Army – Chatham – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Pfizer)
Aug. 26 – Chatham Memorial Arena – 10 a.m. -4 p.m. (Pfizer and Moderna)
Walk-ins are welcome at all pop-up clinics, but those looking to schedule an appointment for a confirmed time are encouraged to do so by visiting www.GetYourShotCK.ca or by calling 519-351-1010.