An average of more than 1,060 doses per day was administered at Chatham’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic before its doors closed.

An average of more than 1,060 doses per day was administered at Chatham’s COVID-19 mass-vaccination clinic before its doors closed.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The final clinic Saturday at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre was also the 100th there since the site opened Feb. 23.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hundreds of workers kept Chatham vaccination clinic humming Back to video

The vaccination team welcomed 61,517 individuals and distributed 106,617 doses.

“It’s been great to see the numbers that have come through our door,” said Carina Caryn, one of the clinic’s eight site leaders.

The clinic’s vaccination team had more than 140 clinical staff, including nurses, paramedics and pharmacy technicians; more than 60 site support staff, including health promoters, public health inspectors and administrative staff; 174 volunteers from the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance screening and directing clients; 45 housekeeping staff; and seven information technology staff.

“To everyone who has helped along the way, we express our appreciation and thanks for your tireless commitment to helping keep people in our community safe and healthy,” the Chatham-Kent public health unit said in a statement. “To everyone who has already received their vaccine, we thank you for helping to make our community a safer place.”

The public health unit is shifting vaccination distribution to smaller, pop-up clinics across the municipality. Doses are also available at some pharmacies and primary-care providers.

Those who received their first dose on the mass-vaccination clinic’s final day came for a variety of reasons, Caryn said. Some preferred visiting a fixed site and took advantage of their last chance, some were concerned about the Delta variant and some finally chose to roll up their sleeves after thinking about it for a while, she said.