





Share this Story: Hundreds attend anti-lockdown protest in Chatham

Hundreds attend anti-lockdown protest in Chatham A few hundred people turned out for an anti-lockdown protest Monday afternoon at Tecumseh Park.

Article content A maverick MPP who’s been at the thick of Ontario’s anti-lockdown movement drew a crowd of roughly 300 at a Chatham rally in flagrant violation of the province’s stay-at-home order, but didn’t immediately face charges Monday. Randy Hillier, the independent Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston MPP, told the crowd at Tecumseh Park that he wasn’t intimidated by tickets or fines. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hundreds attend anti-lockdown protest in Chatham Back to video “I don’t care how many tickets they give me,” Hillier said. “We can wallpaper our walls with tickets.” No uniformed Chatham-Kent police officers were visible at the protest, but spokesperson Const. Renee Cowell said officers were in the area for public safety and to help the municipal bylaw enforcement team. There was no immediate word from municipal bylaw officers if any tickets were issued. “The municipality will monitor the event for violations and proceed as necessary,” bylaw enforcement officer Travis Maxwell said Friday.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The people gathered for the No More Lockdowns Canada-organized rally carried signs praising God, criticizing the media and government, and calling for an end to COVID-19 shutdowns and public-health measures. They often shouted, “Freedom” during the hour-long rally. In addition to Hillier, independent MP Derek Sloan (Hastings—Lennox and Addington) spoke to the largely maskless crowd. “We’ve had enough months to see the results of these rules,” Sloan said. “They don’t make sense. Keeping the healthy at home helps nobody. This is an absolute disgrace.” Sloan called for businesses to be allowed to reopen. “There is no question that people have died from COVID-19,” he said. “There’s been some in my own family that have caught it. It was nasty for them. They didn’t die. Some have … but the idea that we should shut down the entire economy, sell our future down the drain for generations, keeping healthy people at home against all evidence is crazy.” Hillier and Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, were reportedly among eight people ticketed by police after Saturday’s similar Peterborough protest, described by that city’s mayor, Diane Therrien, as a “travelling clown convention.” Hillier and Sloan were also in Stratford Sunday for a protest that drew about 700 people at its peak. Shouts of “Genocide,” “Nazis,” and “New World Order” could be heard as Hillier said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, every premier and all political leaders in Canada are guilty of “social murder” for implementing public-health measures they knew would result in the deaths of non-COVID patients.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “They’re liars and they’re frauds,” Hillier said about Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the chief medical officers of Canada and Ontario. No More Lockdowns Canada’s website claims hospitals aren’t being overwhelmed, masks don’t protect against COVID-19, asymptomatic people can’t spread the virus, and a positive PCR test – a common test for the virus – doesn’t indicate a COVID-19 infection. All of those claims are completely false, said Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby. “The people making the claims need to substantiate them. They cannot come up with evidence to prove their claims,” he said. “Hospitals are certainly being overwhelmed. (Chatham-Kent’s hospital group) has taken (intensive-care) patients from Toronto and Windsor.” Kirsty Leathem of Leamington’s Family Kitchen restaurant said some people can’t afford to stay home. “This is a pandemic for the privileged. … No, we’re not all in this together. Only the privileged can say that,” she said. Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, who has regularly defied COVID-19 restrictions by holding in-person services at Aylmer’s Church of God, drew cheers when he spoke about hosting a packed house on Sunday. “It doesn’t take a majority to change something,” he said. “It takes a small, irate, determined minority.” Pastor Aaron Rock of Windsor’s Harvest Bible Church said the government has no right to label churches non-essential. “We declare as Christians that the government has simply no authority to close our churches. … The state does not have authority to determine whether churches should sing or baptize or meet or discipline their people or bless people or marry or bury their dead,” he said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content See you all there, enjoy from wherever you are and consider joining a rally yourself soon. It is time to end the lockdowns for good.#ONPoli #CDNPoli #WeMustResist #WeAreLivingALie #NMLEvent https://t.co/6Hw7zuTaLp — Randy Hillier (@randyhillier) April 26, 2021

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Chatham