State of emergency declared after gas leak in downtown Wheatley

Chatham-Kent officials have declared a state of emergency after the discovery of a gas leak in downtown Wheatley that has forced the evacuation of several residents

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff made the declaration early Thursday after high levels of hydrogen sulphide were detected in an area of the downtown, a media release stated.

A gas commonly found during the drilling and production of crude oil and natural gas, as well as in wastewater treatment and sewers, hydrogen sulphide is flammable, poisonous and corrosive. Canniff said the level of gas detected presents a significant safety risk, so emergency personnel have established a perimeter around the area.

People are being asked to avoid that section of downtown Wheatley.

Electrical service has been shut off for 20 customers in the downtown, including 13 residential dwellings, the release said. Sixteen residents have been evacuated without incident. According to Chatham-Kent officials, it could potentially take months to fix the problem, raising concerns about the immediate situation for the displaced residents, who are now being temporarily housed in hotels.