State of emergency declared after gas leak in downtown Wheatley
Chatham-Kent officials have declared a state of emergency after the discovery of a gas leak in downtown Wheatley that has forced the evacuation of several residents
Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff made the declaration early Thursday after high levels of hydrogen sulphide were detected in an area of the downtown, a media release stated.
A gas commonly found during the drilling and production of crude oil and natural gas, as well as in wastewater treatment and sewers, hydrogen sulphide is flammable, poisonous and corrosive. Canniff said the level of gas detected presents a significant safety risk, so emergency personnel have established a perimeter around the area.
People are being asked to avoid that section of downtown Wheatley.
Electrical service has been shut off for 20 customers in the downtown, including 13 residential dwellings, the release said. Sixteen residents have been evacuated without incident. According to Chatham-Kent officials, it could potentially take months to fix the problem, raising concerns about the immediate situation for the displaced residents, who are now being temporarily housed in hotels.
Investigators have not yet determined the origin of the leak but confirmed it’s not related to any natural gas service provided by Enbridge.
Chatham Kent firefighters from Station 20 Wheatley and Station 19 Tilbury initially responded to 16 Erie St. N. just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported gas leak. A Windsor hazardous materials team – specially trained in the handling of dangerous materials – arrived Wednesday evening to help the Chatham-Kent police officers, Chatham-Kent paramedics and Enbridge workers already at the scene of the leak.
Officials with Ontario’s Environment Ministry were also on scene while the Ministry of Natural Resources had been informed, the release said.
“I’m sure they’ve got good people out there,” John Urban, owner of Cellar Door Wines, a downtown business on a street opposite from the scene, said about the emergency crews.
Lee Penfold, who lives nearby but outside of the cordoned-off area, described the emergency as an unusual situation for the Chatham-Kent town..
“I’ve never seen anything like this before.”