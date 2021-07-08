Home sales continue to break records in Chatham-Kent

A record number of homes were sold in Chatham-Kent again in June.

A record number of homes were again sold in Chatham-Kent in June.

The Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors reported 192 units were sold last month through the Multiple Listing Service system. That’s a 42.2 per cent increase compared to June 2020.

The previous record of 182 homes sold didn’t last long after being set in May.

Home sales in June were 31 per cent above the five-year average and 43.1 per cent above the 10-year average for the month.

Home sales also totalled 922 units for the first six months of 2021, an increase of 60.6 per cent from the same period in 2020.

“While many other markets in Ontario are experiencing a cooldown from the breakneck pace of activity earlier this year, sales activity in the Chatham-Kent region shows no signs of slowing down,” Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors president Laura Tourangeau said in a statement.

“New listings have surged back onto the market in a big way. However, the pace of demand is so hot right now that this much-needed influx of new supply has only barely managed to keep overall inventories from falling any further.”

The average sale price last month was $413,862, an increase of 26.4 per cent from June 2020.

The year-to-date average price was $405,533, an increase of 38.5 per cent from the first six months of 2020.

The total value of home sales in June was $79.5 million, up 79.7 per cent from June 2020. This was also the largest dollar value of homes sold for any month in Chatham-Kent’s history.

“Market conditions remain historically tight and the number of listings available for sale is still trending at record lows, which is going to keep upward pressure on prices until we see any meaningful reversal of these trends,” Tourangeau said.