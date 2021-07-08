Historical evidence shows barley has been grown for more than 10,000 years

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

From a distance, winter barley can look like winter wheat. There are not many fields of barley here in Chatham-Kent, so people may not be as familiar with it as they are with wheat. With this is in mind, I thought I would discuss some facts about barley

Barley is a cereal crop. Cereals are members of the grass family. Historical evidence shows that barley has been grown for more than 10,000 years and was originally domesticated in Central Asia.

Worldwide production of barley is more than 140-million tonnes. In Canada, we grow 6.5-million acres of barley. Most of this is in the western provinces. Ontario has approximately 90,000 acres and Chatham Kent has a small handful of fields. The average barley crop in Ontario yields just more than 60 bushels per acre.

Barley can be subdivided by number of rows on the heads and what time of year it is grown. Barley can be either winter or spring. This is similar to wheat. Winter barley is planted in the fall, when it begins to grow before going dormant in the winter and then starts growing again in the spring before normally being harvested in June and July. Spring barley is planted in the spring and harvested in late summer

The barley grains are on the heads of the plant. These grains are arranged into different patterns, depending on the type of barley. Two-rows barley has two rows of grain on the head and six-row barley has six rows. Both row types can be in both winter and spring barley.

The winter barley that is grown in Canada is only a small amount compared to the spring barley acres. Winter barley must survive the winter in order to produce a crop to harvest and, as a result, they are only grown in the most southern parts of Ontario.