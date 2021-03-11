





Highgate man hit with child porn, drug charges A 29-year-old Highgate man has been charged with child pornography- and drug-related offences after police allegedly found $200,000 worth of cannabis at his residence.

Article content A 29-year-old Highgate man was charged with child pornography and drug-related offences while police also allegedly found $200,000 worth of cannabis at his home. Officers with Chatham-Kent police’s Internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a Highgate residence as part of a child-luring investigation. They seized electronic devices for analysis. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Highgate man hit with child porn, drug charges Back to video The man also had a large quantity of marijuana plants, police said. The intelligence unit executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at the residence just after 6 p.m. Wednesday and dismantled approximately $200,000 in illicit cannabis, police said. The man has been released with an April 8 court date. Assaulting police A 37-year-old Wallaceburg man faces numerous charges after allegedly punching a police officer and trying to grab his weapon Wednesday afternoon. The incident began when an officer responded to a report of a suspicious man in a Wallace Street parking lot in Wallaceburg. The man lied about his identity while sitting in a vehicle, police said.

Article content The officer confirmed the man’s true identity and also learned the vehicle didn’t belong to him, police said. The man reportedly refused to leave the vehicle and resisted arrest, police said. He then allegedly punched the officer and grabbed for the officer’s conducted energy weapon in an attempt to disarm him, police said. The man was taken into custody after a struggle. The officer later learned the man allegedly stole keys from a woman in an attempt to steal her vehicle just before police arrived, police said. She fought the man, got her keys back and drove away. The man was charged with obstructing police, resisting arrest, assaulting police, disarming a police officer and robbery. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing. Mischief charges A man allegedly damaged a door at his ex-wife’s home in Chatham, damaged her security camera and stole the camera Wednesday night, police said. Officers found the man at his home and took him into custody. He gave the stolen camera to police. The 24-year-old Chatham man was charged with theft with a value less than $5,000, being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000 and two counts of mischief with a value less than $5,000. He was released with an April 20 court date. Weapons charge A man allegedly stole a bicycle, a black backpack and an electric shaver worth an estimated total of $370 from the Walmart store in Wallaceburg just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Article content Police found a man matching the thief’s description at 8 p.m. on James Street. He reportedly had the stolen items as well as a prohibited knife, police said. The 32-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000 and being in possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order. He was released with an April 20 court date. The stolen property was returned to Walmart. Neighbour dispute An argument in Merlin allegedly led to a man threatening his neighbours Wednesday night, police said. A 28-year-old Merlin man was charged with two counts of uttering threats. He was released with an April 20 court date.

