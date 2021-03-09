





High water levels on Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair prompt flood concerns Water levels on Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair are well above average, so flooding is a concern, says a news release from the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

Article content The Chatham area conservation authority is warning that water levels on Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair are again well above average, raising the spectre of flooding and damage along a shoreline that’s typically hit every year. While the lake’s levels are down from last March’s peak, they’re similar to where they were at this time in 2018 and 2019, Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority officials warned in a release. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. High water levels on Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair prompt flood concerns Back to video “Given the significant flooding issues seen in 2018 and 2019, flooding remains a concern.” Lake Erie has lost its protective ice cover in recent weeks. Lake St. Clair’s ice cover is also disappearing and isn’t expected to remain on the Canadian side much longer. Once that ice disappears, there’s a heightened risk of flooding and damage along the shoreline of both lakes, the news release said. There’s also a risk of erosion and damage to shoreline protection works, including erosion along the high bluffs.

Article content Sustained wind speeds above moderate can make waves that cause flooding, erosion and shoreline damage. Wave spray is the main cause of flooding along the shorelines. “The bluff areas all along the Lake Erie shoreline are also at a greater risk of erosion due to the high lake levels, especially when there are onshore winds and waves,” conservation authority officials said. “Along the bluffs, the erosion can cause the bluffs to fail, and there have been times over the last few years when many metres of land have fallen into the lake all at one time.” When the temperature falls, there’s a risk of icy conditions in shoreline areas when wave spray and flood waters freeze onto shoreline structures, nearby homes, the ground and roadways. “In the past, this has caused cottages along Erie Shore Drive to become covered in ice, which creates even more risks to residents,” the authority stated. “Over the last couple of years, floodwaters have frequently made their way onto the roadways in Lighthouse Cove and onto Erie Shore Drive. This could create very icy and treacherous conditions for walking and travelling in shoreline areas.” Last year, Chatham-Kent declared a localized state of emergency in late February along a stretch of Erie Shore Drive because of concerns about flooding. In both August and October 2019, Erie Shore drive suffered more flooding in the area as gale-force winds sent waves crashing over shoreline protection works.

Article content On Lake Erie, the average daily water levels at the start of March were 174.54 metres, according to the International Great Lakes Datum. This is down approximately 60 centimetres from the record peak daily average set in late May 2020 and down 36 centimetres from March 1, 2020. The record high monthly average for March of 174.95 metres was set last year. This year, water levels on March 1 were 44 centimetres above normal for the month. On Lake St. Clair, the average daily water levels at the start of March were 175.52 metres, according to the International Great Lakes Datum. This is down approximately 56 centimetres from the record peak daily average set in the third week of May 2020 and down 23 centimetres from March 1, 2020. The record high monthly average for March of 175.83 metres was set last year. This year, water levels on March 1 were 59 centimetres above normal for the month. Water levels have started their seasonal rise, said the release. They’re forecast to rise 12 centimetres on Lake Erie and seven centimetres on Lake St. Clair in the next month.

