High-speed service coming to Thamesville

Thamesville is set to become the latest community in Chatham-Kent to receive high-speed internet.

TekSavvy Solutions announced the launch of fibre-to-the-home service, which will deliver speeds up to one gigabit per second. Availability will continue to roll out through Thamesville, with completion slated for late October.

“TekSavvy is proud to deliver the latest fibre-based technology to Thamesville”, said Charlie Burns, chief technology officer at TekSavvy, in a release. “Residents can access fast, reliable internet service with download speeds up to 1 Gbps and unlimited usage — and all at a reasonable price.”

In February, Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) announced that more than $19 million will be invested to bring high-speed fibre-optic internet to rural and First Nation communities throughout Chatham-Kent.

Contracts were awarded to TekSavvy and Cogeco Connexion to expand access to 4,584 households and businesses across various areas of the municipality.

This was part of SWIFT’s $209-million broadband expansion to deliver improved speeds to approximately 50,000 underserved homes and businesses across Southwestern Ontario.

“This is great news for Thamesville”, said Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff of the latest announcement. “This community now can access a world-class fibre-optic network and higher service speeds.”

On Wednesday, SWIFT and other officials announced that more than 1,000 homes will soon be connected as broadband construction begins in Middlesex and Lambton.