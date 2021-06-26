Heavy rainfall results in flood watches in Chatham-Kent

The Lower Thames Valley and St. Clair Region conservation authorities issued flood watches Saturday after heavy overnight rainfall.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority issued a flood watch for local watercourses Saturday after reports of 20 to 115 millimetres of rainfall in the region over the previous 24 hours.

Forecasts call for approximately five millimetres Saturday and possible thunderstorms that could bring more rain, the conservation authority said in a news release.

Local watercourses have risen rapidly after the overnight rain. Some have already reached full bank conditions or spilled their banks. Many are still rising.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority is monitoring water levels and may need to operate the McGregor Creek diversion channel Saturday afternoon to protect Chatham.

Water levels on the Thames River aren’t expected to rise enough to cause flooding.

The flood watch will be in effect until Sunday.

Meanwhile, the St. Clair Region Conservation Authority also issued a flood watch Saturday that will remain in effect until Monday.

Stations reported approximately 50 millimetres of rain since midnight, while Florence and Dresden received almost 100 and 130 millimetres, respectively. More rain is expected in the coming days.

Water levels across the region are rising. Minor flooding into natural floodplains and low-lying areas is likely.

Strong winds from a southwesterly direction through the weekend, with gusts between 45 km/h and 60 km/h, could slow the flow out of the Sydenham River and elevate water levels in the Wallaceburg area.