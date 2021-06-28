Heat warning to continue into Tuesday

An extreme heat warning will continue into Tuesday, with officials urging people to take precautions.

An extreme heat warning will continue into Tuesday, prompting officials to urge people to take precautions.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Monday afternoon as the humidity index hovered near 40 C.

Chatham-Kent public health said symptoms of heat-related illness can include rapid breathing, dizziness or fainting, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine.

Anyone with these symptoms should move to a shaded or air-conditioned area, rest and drink plenty of fluids. Contact your health-care provider, friend or family member for assistance if needed.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Call 911 immediately if you are caring for someone who has a high body temperature, is unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.

Friends, family and neighbours should check on those who may be vulnerable to the heat and need help keeping cool.

When providing heat-related assistance, make sure to follow COVID-19 precautions.

Heat-related illness can affect the elderly, very young, people with chronic illnesses, and even healthy people if they take part in strenuous activities without precautions.

For more information on heat-related illness, visit https://ckphu.com/healthtopics/weather/extreme-heat.