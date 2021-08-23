Heat warning issued for Chatham-Kent

The forecast of hot and humid weather lasting possibly through to the middle of the week has prompted Environment Canada to issue a heat warning.

“In high temperatures and humidity, your body may not be able to cool properly, which can lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke,” stated a media release from Chatham-Kent public health Monday morning.

A heat warning is issued in Chatham-Kent when two consecutive days are forecasted to have a daytime high temperature greater than or equal to 31 C and a nighttime temperature greater than or equal to 21 C or a humidex greater than 42 C.

Symptoms of heat-related illness may include rapid breathing, dizziness or fainting, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine, the health unit said.

“If you have these symptoms, move to a shaded or air-conditioned area, drink plenty of fluids and rest. Contact your health-care provider, a friend or a family member for assistance if needed.”

Heat strokes are a medical emergency, the release added. Call 911 immediately if caring for someone who has a high body temperature, is unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.

Friends, family and neighbours should check on those who may be vulnerable to overheating or may need help keeping cool or taking other preventative actions.

The elderly, the very young, and people with chronic illnesses are particularly susceptible to heat-related illness, but anyone can be impacted if they participate in strenuous activities and do not take precautions.

Ways to help prevent heat-related illness: