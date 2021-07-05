The forecast of hot, humid weather Monday, lingering into Tuesday, has prompted Environment Canada to issue a heat warning for Chatham-Kent.

The forecast of hot, humid weather Monday, lingering into Tuesday, has prompted Environment Canada to issue a heat warning for Chatham-Kent.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“In high temperatures and humidity, your body may not be able to cool properly, which can lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke,” a media release from Chatham-Kent public health stated Monday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Heat warning issued for Chatham-Kent Back to video

A heat warning is issued in Chatham-Kent when two consecutive days are predicted to have a daytime high temperature greater than or equal to 31 C and a nighttime temperature greater than or equal to 21 C or a humidex greater than 42 C.

Symptoms of heat-related illness may include rapid breathing, dizziness or fainting, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine.

“If you have these symptoms, we suggest moving to a shaded or air-conditioned area, drinking plenty of fluids, and resting,” the health unit said. “Contact your health-care provider, a friend or a family member for assistance if needed.”

Chatham Hope Haven will serve as a cooling station this week from Monday to Wednesday and whenever a heat warning is issued this summer, said Polly Smith, Chatham-Kent’s director of employment and social services.

The homeless drop-in centre at 183 Wellington St. W. is normally open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during heat warnings. Refreshments and air-conditioning will be available.

Anyone who needs a ride to the cooling centre can call ROCK Missions at 519-354-0430 ext. 205 and NeighbourLink at 519-352-5647 for free transportation.