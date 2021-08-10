Heat warning in effect for Chatham-Kent
A heat warning is in effect for Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Provincial Park as Environment Canada forecasts hot and humid weather.
The daily humidity index is expected to reach 40 through Friday.
Daytime temperatures will reach the high 20s to low 30s Wednesday and Thursday and may also reach the high 20s Friday, according to Environment Canada. There may not be much relief at night with temperatures expected above 20 C.
Cooler and less humid air is expected to arrive by Friday or the weekend.
Heat exhaustion or heat stroke can occur when people can’t cool properly in hot and humid weather, said a news release from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.
“Symptoms of heat-related illness may include rapid breathing, dizziness or fainting, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine,” the release said. “If you have these symptoms, move to a shaded or air-conditioned area, drink plenty of fluids, and rest. Contact your health care provider, a friend or a family member for assistance if needed.”
Older adults, young children and people with chronic illnesses are especially susceptible to heat-related illnesses, but anyone can be affected if they’re doing strenuous activities or not taking precautions.
Friends, relatives and neighbours are asked to check on vulnerable people. They should call 911 for someone who has a high body temperature, is unconscious or confused, or has stopped sweating.
Hot and humid air can also lead to deteriorating air quality, said Environment Canada.
People are advised to:
- Drink plenty of fluids, especially water.
- Never leave people or pets in a parked car.
- Seek cooler or air-conditioned spaces.
- Ask a health care provider or pharmacist how heat may increase health risk if taking medication or have a health condition.
- Check on elderly family members and neighbors frequently to make sure they are keeping cool.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Take cool showers or baths, or use cool, wet towels on face, neck, and arms.
- Avoid strenuous activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun is at its hottest.
- Avoid going out in the sun, if possible. Wear sunscreen if outdoors.
- Avoid heavy meals and using an oven.
- Keep curtains closed to block sun during the day.