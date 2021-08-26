Heat warning extended for Chatham-Kent; cooling centres will be open

A heat warning for Chatham-Kent has been extended as hot and humid weather is forecast to continue during the weekend and possibly into next week.

During high temperatures and humidity, your body may not be able to cool properly, which can lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke, stated a media release from Chatham-Kent public health.

An extended heat warning is issued in Chatham-Kent when three or more consecutive days are forecasted to have a daytime high temperature greater than or equal to 31 C and a night-time temperature greater than or equal to 21 C or a humidex greater than 42 C, said the health unit.

Symptoms of heat-related illness may include rapid breathing, dizziness or fainting, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine. If you have these symptoms, move to a shaded or air-conditioned area, drink plenty of fluids, and rest. Contact your health-care provider, a friend or a family member for assistance if needed.

“Heat strokes are a medical emergency,” said the health unit. “Call 911 immediately if you are caring for someone who has a high body temperature, is unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.

“Friends, family, and neighbours should check on those who may be vulnerable to overheating and who may need help keeping cool or taking other preventative actions.”

The elderly, the very young, and people with chronic illnesses are particularly susceptible to heat-related illness; however, anyone can be impacted if they participate in strenuous activities and do not take precautions, the health unit said.