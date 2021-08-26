Heat warning extended for Chatham-Kent; cooling centres will be open
Article content
A heat warning for Chatham-Kent has been extended as hot and humid weather is forecast to continue during the weekend and possibly into next week.
Advertisement
Article content
During high temperatures and humidity, your body may not be able to cool properly, which can lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke, stated a media release from Chatham-Kent public health.
Heat warning extended for Chatham-Kent; cooling centres will be open Back to video
An extended heat warning is issued in Chatham-Kent when three or more consecutive days are forecasted to have a daytime high temperature greater than or equal to 31 C and a night-time temperature greater than or equal to 21 C or a humidex greater than 42 C, said the health unit.
Symptoms of heat-related illness may include rapid breathing, dizziness or fainting, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine. If you have these symptoms, move to a shaded or air-conditioned area, drink plenty of fluids, and rest. Contact your health-care provider, a friend or a family member for assistance if needed.
“Heat strokes are a medical emergency,” said the health unit. “Call 911 immediately if you are caring for someone who has a high body temperature, is unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.
“Friends, family, and neighbours should check on those who may be vulnerable to overheating and who may need help keeping cool or taking other preventative actions.”
The elderly, the very young, and people with chronic illnesses are particularly susceptible to heat-related illness; however, anyone can be impacted if they participate in strenuous activities and do not take precautions, the health unit said.
Advertisement
Article content
Cooling centres will be open during the heat warning, stated municipal release Thursday.
Municipal offices in Blenheim, Chatham, Ridgetown, Tilbury, and Wallaceburg, will offer space for people to stop in, sit, have a drink of water, and cool off during regular business hours – Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Additionally, Employment and Social Services will offer the same service at their main office lobby located on the 1st floor of the Community Human Services Building at 435 Grand Ave., W., Chatham.
Hope Haven will offer services and a cooling station at their location at 183 Wellington St. W., Chatham, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their regular hours are 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., seven days a week.
Local volunteer organizations, ROCK Missions (519-354-0430 ext. 205) and/or NeighbourLink (519-352-5647) can provide transportation free of charge for vulnerable people if needed.
Public Libraries in Chatham-Kent have re-opened for ‘Browse and Go’ service which offers a short respite from the heat. Customers can enjoy 45 minutes of free internet use and time to browse our collections as an escape from the heat.
All locations will have COVID 19 safety protocols in place and attendees are required to wear face masks, stay six feet apart from others, use hand sanitization upon entry, etc. Facility capacity limits are posted and regularly monitored, in accordance with Provincial requirements.
Ways to help prevent heat-related illness:
Advertisement
Article content
- Drink plenty of fluids, especially water.
- Never leave people or pets in a parked car.
- Seek cooler or air conditioned spaces.
- If you are taking medication or have a health condition, ask your health care provider or pharmacist if heat increases your health risk. Be sure to follow their recommendations.
- Check on elderly family members and neighbors frequently to make sure they are keeping cool.
- Wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing.
- Take cool showers or baths, or use cool, wet towels on your face, neck, and arms.
- The use of a fan alone may not provide enough relief from the heat.
- Avoid strenuous activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun is at its hottest.
- Avoid going out in the sun, if possible. If you are outdoors, wear sunscreen.
- Avoid heavy meals and using your oven.
- Keep curtains closed to block sun during the day.
Source: Chatham-Kent Public Health