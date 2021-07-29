Health unit warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Blenheim business

The Chatham-Kent public health unit is warning patrons of the Red Barn Brewing Company in Blenheim they may have been exposed to COVID-19 on two days in the past week.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated patrons who received table service Friday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. or Sunday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. may have been exposed, said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, in a news release Wednesday evening.

Anyone who received table service during these times should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Individuals who develop symptoms must self-isolate and should book an appointment at the COVID-19 assessment centre to be tested.

Although low-risk contacts are told to monitor for symptoms, they do not have to isolate unless symptoms develop or they’re told to isolate by the public health unit, the release said.

“Individuals who are not vaccinated or are not fully vaccinated with two doses can decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19 by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” the release said.

Information on clinic dates and vaccination options is available at ckphu.com/covid-19-vaccination-clinics.

Go to ckphu.com/covid-19 for information on booking an appointment to be tested.

Two new cases of COVID-19 and two resolved cases were reported Wednesday by the public health unit. One new case was reported Tuesday.

Chatham-Kent had 14 active cases for the third consecutive day Wednesday. No deaths or outbreaks were reported.

Seventy-six per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 66 per cent have received two. For all residents 12 and older, 74 per cent have received at least one dose and 63 per cent have received two.

As of Wednesday morning, 127,210 doses have been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 69,385 people receiving at least one dose and 59,331 receiving two.

The public health unit will host pop-up vaccination clinics at schools in August. Students from 12 to 17 years old can be vaccinated at any clinic, no matter which school they attend.

The first two clinics will be Wednesday, Aug. 4, at John McGregor secondary school from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 6, at Tilbury District high school from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.