Health alliance CEO nominated for healthcare award

The president and CEO of the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is up for a health-care award, but she’ll require the support of the community through online voting to win.

The foundation arm of the health alliance has nominated Lori Marshall to be named a Lerners Healthcare Champion, a program meant to recognize Southwestern Ontario professionals in health care and rehabilitation who have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five nominees with the most votes will receive $5,000 to donate to charities. Marshall will be donating to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation for modern equipment and to help fund program innovation, a news release said.

“As a health-care leader in our community, Lori has been a beacon of solidarity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by going above and beyond to keep (hospital) staff, patients and the entire Chatham-Kent community safe and informed,” foundation board chair Greg Hetherington said in the release.