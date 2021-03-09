Health alliance CEO nominated for healthcare award
The president and CEO of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is up for a healthcare award, and she’ll require the support of the community through online voting to win.
Article content
The president and CEO of the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is up for a health-care award, but she’ll require the support of the community through online voting to win.
The foundation arm of the health alliance has nominated Lori Marshall to be named a Lerners Healthcare Champion, a program meant to recognize Southwestern Ontario professionals in health care and rehabilitation who have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health alliance CEO nominated for healthcare award Back to video
The five nominees with the most votes will receive $5,000 to donate to charities. Marshall will be donating to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation for modern equipment and to help fund program innovation, a news release said.
“As a health-care leader in our community, Lori has been a beacon of solidarity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by going above and beyond to keep (hospital) staff, patients and the entire Chatham-Kent community safe and informed,” foundation board chair Greg Hetherington said in the release.
Advertisement
Article content
Marshall has been sending out a daily memo to staff with updates, feedback on processes, success stories and timely information, the release said.
As well, she has been participating in weekly radio shows and attending weekly media conferences with officials such as Chatham-Kent’s mayor and medical officer of health.
“Lori embodies what it means to be a champion,” Mary Lou Crowley, foundation president and CEO, said in the release. “She genuinely cares for every single person in Chatham-Kent. Whether it is the patients and staff at (the health alliance), long-term care residents or local youth, Lori’s passion is her community and making sure everyone is provided with the care they need.”
Residents can vote at healthcarechampions.lerners.ca/contestants/lori-marshall until March 20.