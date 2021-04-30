Handy Bros. honoured as Business of the Year
Working in a challenging field to begin with, combined with a global pandemic, hasn't deterred a local HVAC company from excelling.
Handy Bros. ClimateCare received the Medium Business of the Year nod during the Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce’s 133rd annual Business Excellence Awards.
While the Blenheim-based business is more than 60 years old, it most recently changed hands to its current owners, brothers Mitch and Nic White, who took over in 2018.
“Nic and I as kids, we always knew we’d own something together,” Mitch White said on Friday. “We just didn’t know what it was.”
The two were working at Handy Bros. and caught the eye of the previous ownership as possible successors.
“He noticed our values and morals,” White said. “He wanted to keep it in the hands of like-minded people … someone who would take care of the employees that were here.
“It’s not so much that we chose this – in a way, it’s more like it chose us if that makes any sense.”
White said they were pleased with the latest chamber recognition, but stressed it was a team effort involving all 50 employees.
He called it “definitely humbling” to be selected.
“There’s definitely a lot of businesses out there that are struggling, and it is probably the worst year we’ve ever experienced in our lifetime,” he said.
“To have been able to have impacted the community in such a way. To have been able to keep working, keep our guys busy, that in itself is a great win.”
As they are considered front line, White said the company had to adjust over the past year to stay safe while ensuring their essential work continued.
“The responsibility of these 50 people is in our hands,” he said, “and if we don’t do something, we could be affected by it.
“We pivoted. We dug deeper. We marketed stronger. We spread our reach to Windsor and London. We just did things we’d never done before to keep afloat.”
While he called it nice to see the hard work recognized, White said it’s more about being there for the community.
The company introduced its “Handy Bros. Heroes” internal charity last year to assist those in need, which can include helping with renovations and organizing donation drives.
“It’s the reason why we work as hard as we do. It’s the reason why we’re in business,” White said. “We promised ourselves that we weren’t going to build an empire for personal gain, that we’d actually use it to help others.”
The virtual award ceremony is planned for June 17 at 7 p.m. It will be showcased on the Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce social media sites, as well as YourTV local channel and media sites. There will be no ticket sales.