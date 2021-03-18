





Article content Approximately half of Chatham-Kent’s long-term care home workers have so far declined to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the area’s top doctor says. But they’ve all had the chance to receive their first dose during Phase 1 of Ontario’s vaccine rollout, Dr. David Colby said. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Half of Chatham-Kent's long-term care staff haven't been jabbed Back to video “The uptake in long-term care workers is a lot less than what I would have hoped for,” said Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health. “It’s around 50 per cent the last time I looked. I’m really hoping that that number will go up substantially.” Colby has repeatedly touted the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines being given in Canada. “I’ve done my best to dispel any rumours or worries that the vaccines that Health Canada’s approved are unsafe or untested because they’re very safe and very thoroughly tested,” he said. “Every time there’s a headline about somebody having an allergic reaction somewhere or some government suspending the use of a product – like several European countries did for AstraZeneca – Public Health England, Health Canada and the World Health Organization have all certified that these blood clots were not above the baseline level.

Article content “In other words, people who had been vaccinated with AstraZeneca had no higher chance of getting blood clots than the general population, and there’s nothing to indicate that that’s causal. But whenever there’s any kind of publicity about that, it increases the vaccine hesitancy. “But I’m hoping that the long-term care workers realize that the people that they’re looking after who are vaccinated are doing very, very well and healthy and happy and that they decide that they’re going to get it as a result of that.” Vaccine acceptance has been better at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s two hospital sites and in the community at large, he said. “The uptake among health-care workers associated with the hospital was much, much higher,” Colby said. “We’re hoping for the best. Among Chatham-Kent citizens, the uptake is very high. Hopefully we’ll reach the herd immunity point sometime this spring.” Health alliance staff and doctors are free to choose if they’ll be vaccinated, said Lisa Northcott, vice-president of people and chief nursing executive. There’s been no vaccination campaign, but the hospital group has shared vaccine information it’s received from the Chatham-Kent public health unit. “We are very pleased with the number of staff and physicians who have received the vaccination,” Northcott said. “We have heard much positive feedback from them on being able to receive the vaccine so quickly in (Chatham-Kent) and the experience at the clinic.”

Article content There had been 15,845 doses administered in Chatham-Kent as of Thursday morning. A grand opening ceremony was held Thursday at the Chatham clinic, which opened its doors Feb. 23 at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre. The event included a traditional Indigenous cultural celebration and a private Indigenous smudging ceremony. “Even though we’ve only been at this clinic for a few weeks, it has been an absolute huge success. … There’s been over 15,000 vaccinations given out in Chatham-Kent. Over 12,000 have been in this very room,” Mayor Darrin Canniff said. “I’ve been talking to people across the community, dozens of people. Everyone – everyone – has been saying how wonderful and organized and fantastic this place has been.”

