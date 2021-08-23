Chatham-Kent police again warned residents to be wary of fraud after a local woman was scammed out of $5,100 on the weekend.

The woman filed a fraud report on Sunday, police said. She had been called several times on the weekend from a man claiming to be from her local bank. The scammer told the woman that suspicious transactions had been detected on her account, so he needed remote access to her computer to help deal with the problem, police said.

Gift card purchase request sign of common scam, Chatham-Kent police warn

The woman complied with the scammer’s request and, as directed, bought $5,100 worth of gift cards and provided that card information to the man.

The woman eventually realized she was being defrauded and called police.

Police wanted to remind citizens the purchase of gift cards is a common scam technique.

“Scammers are very clever and crafty, so please be very cautious of anyone asking for gift cards, money or Bitcoin,” police said. “Gift cards are for gifts, not payments.”

For more information about scams and frauds, please visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.

Two people charged in ATV theft

Two people were charged after an ATV was reported stolen.

Chatham-Kent police said the vehicle was taken some time Saturday night or early Sunday morning from a garage on Hiram Street in Wallaceburg.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police said a man and woman were reportedly seen with the stolen ATV at a Dufferin Avenue home.

Police also alleged a 31-year-old Walpole Island man falsely identified himself to officers, who soon determined his actual identity and learned he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.