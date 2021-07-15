Get vaccinated to avoid potential 'mayhem' in Chatham-Kent: Colby

Ontario’s roadmap to reopen could include a longer-than-expected drive through Stage 3 if COVID-related numbers don’t keep improving, says Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health.

The province moves into the third stage of its three-stage reopening plan Friday, but it may stay there for a while if more people don’t get vaccinated, said Dr. David Colby.

“Everybody’s happy about the restrictions coming off, but this is based on the presumption that vaccination rates will continue,” Colby said Thursday on a conference call with media. “We must not look back on that. We’ve got to continue moving forward and get as many people vaccinated as possible or else our progress will be jeopardized.”

The province is scheduled to remain in the third stage for at least 21 days and until 80 per cent of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 75 per cent have received their second dose. Every public health unit must have at least 70 per cent of residents 12 and older fully vaccinated.

Plus, other key public-health and health-care indicators must stay stable.

Once these thresholds are met, then most public-health and workplace safety measures will be lifted.

“Judging by our vaccination rates here in Chatham-Kent, there are still lots of unprotected people, so we are vulnerable to Delta coming in here and creating tremendous mayhem,” Colby said. “I am gratified by the overall low numbers in Ontario and the overall low numbers here in Chatham-Kent – that’s two thumbs up – but the potential for the wheels to fall off is definitely there.

“This is not the time to sit back and relax, it’s a time to roll up your sleeves and get vaccinated.”