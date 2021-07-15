Get vaccinated to avoid potential 'mayhem' in Chatham-Kent: Colby
Ontario’s roadmap to reopen could include a longer-than-expected drive through Stage 3 if COVID-related numbers don’t keep improving, says Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health.
The province moves into the third stage of its three-stage reopening plan Friday, but it may stay there for a while if more people don’t get vaccinated, said Dr. David Colby.
“Everybody’s happy about the restrictions coming off, but this is based on the presumption that vaccination rates will continue,” Colby said Thursday on a conference call with media. “We must not look back on that. We’ve got to continue moving forward and get as many people vaccinated as possible or else our progress will be jeopardized.”
The province is scheduled to remain in the third stage for at least 21 days and until 80 per cent of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 75 per cent have received their second dose. Every public health unit must have at least 70 per cent of residents 12 and older fully vaccinated.
Plus, other key public-health and health-care indicators must stay stable.
Once these thresholds are met, then most public-health and workplace safety measures will be lifted.
“Judging by our vaccination rates here in Chatham-Kent, there are still lots of unprotected people, so we are vulnerable to Delta coming in here and creating tremendous mayhem,” Colby said. “I am gratified by the overall low numbers in Ontario and the overall low numbers here in Chatham-Kent – that’s two thumbs up – but the potential for the wheels to fall off is definitely there.
“This is not the time to sit back and relax, it’s a time to roll up your sleeves and get vaccinated.”
Approximately 74 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 12 and older have received at least one dose and 54 per cent have received two.
As of Thursday morning, 116,253 doses have been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 68,562 residents receiving at least one dose and 50,278 receiving two.
“We have to wait and see whether the race to get people vaccinated beats the Delta virus and that we don’t see numbers going up because we have no idea how long they’ll need to be in Stage 3,” Colby said. “I think everybody is kind of optimistic that if the numbers continue to drop, that we’ll move out of Stage 3 before the end of the summer. But really we need a wait-and-see approach with regard to that.”
Ontario is loosening many restrictions and moving into the third stage five days ahead of schedule because some thresholds for public health and health care have already been reached.
“The numbers would indicate that we are ready for Step 3, but it’s my job to worry about things that can happen. I’m very concerned about the Delta and its potential for explosive expansion of numbers,” Colby said. “The best way to insulate ourselves from that is to get vaccinated.
“I know I sound like a broken record just harping on this over and over again, but the vaccine is very protective against all of the variants that have been described so far. Not only will it protect the recipient, but it stops the (virus) from moving through the vaccinated person and having them infect others.”
The Delta variant is 67 per cent more transmissible than previous variants and nine per cent more virulent, he said.
“It’s very, very infectious and spreads easily among exposed groups. … It’s a little bit nastier but a lot more contagious,” Colby said.
There have been four confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Chatham-Kent, he said.
Two new COVID-19 cases and two resolved cases were reported Thursday by the public health unit as the number of active cases stayed at nine. No deaths or outbreaks were reported.