Get vaccinated if you want COVID-19 restrictions eased: Colby
If you want COVID-19 restrictions loosened, then go get vaccinated, says Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health.
Whenever the province’s stay-at-home order is lifted, Dr. David Colby expects restrictions to be put in place on a regional basis.
“I do know that one of the parameters that will be considered is the number of people that have been vaccinated,” Colby said Thursday. “I think that’s a very important thing going forward.
“It provides an incentive to our community to roll up your sleeve as soon as you can to help us get out of this. I welcome that change.”
Premier Doug Ford said Thursday the stay-at-home order will remain in place until at least June 2.
Until the latest lockdown began in early April, the province had assigned a colour-coded set of restrictions to each public health unit.
“The health unit by health unit approach was not particularly successful,” Colby said. “Although there was a lot of good sense into its design, I don’t think the experiment worked particularly well. That’s why we’re in, basically, a provincewide lockdown.
“I think they’re going to redesign that from the ground up, perhaps looking at this regionally rather than health unit by health unit.”
Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said he wants to see “well below” 1,000 new daily cases in Ontario before the stay-at-home order ends. There were 2,759 new cases Thursday.
Three new cases and two resolved cases were reported by the Chatham-Kent public health unit. The number of active cases rose by one to 36.
Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total of 1,819 cases included 1,770 cases that have been resolved.
To date, 40,321 doses of vaccine have been administered through the Chatham-Kent public health unit, with 38,636 people receiving at least one dose.
“The more people we can get vaccinated, the quicker these restrictions will fall away,” Colby said.
More than 42 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents older than 16 have received at least one dose, he said.
By the end of Friday, 350 temporary foreign workers at 10 farms will be vaccinated, he said.
“We’ll be out at farms every day next week vaccinating and plan to have offered every temporary foreign worker a vaccine before the end of the month,” Colby said.
High-risk health care workers in Chatham-Kent can begin making appointments Friday for their second doses. Dialysis patients and First Nations, Inuit and Métis people could begin booking Thursday evening.
They can go to getyourshotck.ca or leave a message at 519-351-1010.
They’re able to receive their second doses earlier than the 16-week time frame because of an increased vaccine supply across Ontario in the coming weeks, said a news release from the Chatham-Kent public health unit. They can book 21 days after receiving their first dose of Pfizer and 28 days after their first dose of Moderna.
They’re asked to book an appointment at a clinic offering the same vaccine as their first dose.
No new deaths or outbreaks were reported Thursday in Chatham-Kent. The two active outbreaks at the Chatham hospital’s medicine unit and an unidentified workplace had four and three active cases, respectively.