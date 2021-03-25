Gale warning issued for Lake Erie, flooding possible

With a gale warning in effect for Lake Erie – as well as a special weather statement – conservation authority officials say flooding is possible in certain areas.

A weather system is predicted to bring rain and high winds, which are expected to switch to the south or southwest overnight into Friday.

Speeds could peak Friday morning between 45 and 65 kilometres per hour, with wind gusts in the 70-90 km/h range.

“Once winds switch more southerly overnight, flooding should be expected along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent,” stated the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority in a release issued Thursday afternoon.

“Even the lower end of the predicted wind speeds has caused significant flooding along the road in the past. People in the area should be prepared for flooded properties and water flowing across the roadway.”

Other low-lying, south-facing shoreline areas will also be vulnerable. Once winds shift to the west, possibly Friday morning, the flooding should end, the conservation authority said. Wind speeds are expected to drop in the afternoon.