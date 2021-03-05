Gaining strength from adversity helps teen earn national scholarship

Emma Vandermeer has gained strength in learning to deal with adversity and now it has paid off with a $5,000 scholarship.

Emma Vandermeer has gained strength in learning to deal with adversity, and now it has paid off with a $5,000 scholarship.

The 17-year-old Grade 12 student at Chatham-Kent secondary school is among those across the country to earn a Horatio Alger Association of Canada scholarship given to high school students who have demonstrated integrity and perseverance in overcoming adversity.

Vandermeer has applied for several scholarships since last July, but said the Horatio Alger scholarship was one of the first and is “actually really close to my heart because I got to write about some real things.”

“I really got to write about what’s moulded me into becoming who I am today,” she said.

Vandermeer wrote about dealing with some mental health-related issues, growing up with a great mom in a single-parent home, and mentorship.

She has gained strength from coping with adversity, which included thoughts that she was not lovable.