Free swimming at Chatham-Kent’s outdoor pools

Chatham-Kent will offer free recreational swimming at all seven municipal outdoor pools this summer.

The pools – closed last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic – are scheduled to reopen July 2.

All pools will follow Ontario’s COVID-19 regulations, as well as precautions recommended by the Chatham-Kent public health unit.

“With Ontario still working through the roadmap to reopen, we are happy to be able to provide families and community members a safe place to get active this summer for free,” Chatham-Kent’s manager of recreation services, Ann Robinson, said in a statement.

“Operations will look different than past years, specifically the requirement for pre-registration and zoned swimming areas, so we ask participants to have patience with our staff as we all get used to the ‘new normal’ for this summer.”

The pools will have reduced capacity, so pre-registration is needed for all swims. Walk-ins are not permitted.