Free swimming at Chatham-Kent’s outdoor pools
Chatham-Kent will offer free recreational swimming at all seven municipal outdoor pools this summer.
Article content
Chatham-Kent will offer free recreational swimming at all seven municipal outdoor pools this summer.
The pools – closed last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic – are scheduled to reopen July 2.
Free swimming at Chatham-Kent’s outdoor pools Back to video
All pools will follow Ontario’s COVID-19 regulations, as well as precautions recommended by the Chatham-Kent public health unit.
“With Ontario still working through the roadmap to reopen, we are happy to be able to provide families and community members a safe place to get active this summer for free,” Chatham-Kent’s manager of recreation services, Ann Robinson, said in a statement.
“Operations will look different than past years, specifically the requirement for pre-registration and zoned swimming areas, so we ask participants to have patience with our staff as we all get used to the ‘new normal’ for this summer.”
The pools will have reduced capacity, so pre-registration is needed for all swims. Walk-ins are not permitted.
Advertisement
Article content
Registration takes place online at the municipal website (chatham-kent.ca) or by calling 519-360-1998. Swimmers can start registration exactly one week before each 45-minute swim.
Each pool will be split into zones marked by pylons and flags. Swimmers must stay within their own zone to ensure proper social distancing. Each zone has a maximum capacity of five swimmers, who must live in the same household.
Diving boards and slides will not be available.
Swimming lessons are available but are not free. They’ll have a maximum of two participants per class. Registration takes place online or by calling 519-360-1998.