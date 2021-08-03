Free bus rides in Chatham-Kent if you're getting vaccinated

People can ride Chatham-Kent public transit for free this month if they’re going to or from a COVID-19 vaccination appointment or clinic.

The municipality announced Tuesday that transit fares for those riders will be waived until Aug. 30.

“We ask that riders let the driver know they’re going to a vaccine clinic at the time of boarding,” Chatham-Kent’s manager of transit, Ann-Marie Millson, said in a statement. “We understand the cost of transportation can be a barrier for many residents who are trying to get vaccinated.”

The policy applies for anyone getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Chatham-Kent clinics, pharmacies and primary-care offices if they’re using a Ride CK service.

“Removing barriers to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccines is a community effort and we are delighted to have such willing partners in our community,” Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby, said in a statement. “I truly hope that people take advantage of this generous offer and take the time to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 and its variants.”

Transit routes and schedules are available at www.rideck.ca. Vaccination options and clinic schedules are available at ckphu.com/covid-19-vaccination-clinics.

Riders must wear masks or face coverings on public transit and practise social distancing wherever possible, including bus stops.

People who have COVID-19 symptoms, travelled outside Canada in the past 14 days or been in close contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19 should not take public transit.

Chatham-Kent was down to 10 active cases Tuesday. The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported one new case and 10 resolved cases.