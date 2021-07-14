Fourth Walpole Island resident dies of COVID-19
A fourth resident of Walpole Island First Nation has died of COVID-19.
The death occurred Monday and was reported Tuesday by Walpole Island council. No personal information was available.
“The health centre staff … offer our condolences to the family. We would like to remind our community members that, although we are progressing through the reopening stage post-lockdown, the pandemic is not over,” said a statement by the Walpole Island Health Centre staff.
“The virus is still circulating and the Delta variant has been detected in Chatham-Kent. Many of our community members are fully vaccinated and have some protection from the COVID variants, but we must remain cautious as vaccines have not yet been approved for our children.”
There have also been 17 COVID-19 deaths in Chatham-Kent, but none since June 8.
Chatham-Kent had nine active cases Wednesday while Walpole Island had none.
No new or resolved cases were reported Wednesday in Chatham-Kent after one new and one resolved case were reported Tuesday. The number of active cases has been in single digits for 30 consecutive days.
Chatham-Kent had a cumulative total of 1,894 COVID-19 cases, including 1,868 resolved cases. Walpole Island had a cumulative total of 175 cases.
Chatham’s mass vaccination clinic at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre will welcome walk-ins seeking a first dose as long as supplies last Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered.
Second doses can take place 28 days after a first dose. To book a second-dose appointment, go to getyourshot.ck or call 519-351-1010.
A community clinic will also be held Thursday at the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres site in Wallaceburg at 808 Dufferin Ave. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Moderna vaccine will be given to anyone 18 and older seeking a first or second dose. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be given to anyone from 12 to 17 years old seeking a first or second dose.
Walk-ins are accepted, but people are encouraged to book an appointment by calling 519-397-5455 ext. 113.
“Getting vaccinated at a local community pop-up clinic is easy. From the time you walk in to the time you walk out is typically less than 30 minutes,” primary-care vaccination lead Dr. Vishal Chawla said in a statement.
Approximately 75 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 55 per cent have received two. Forty-eight per cent of 12- to 17-year-olds have received at least one dose.
As of Wednesday morning, 114,105 doses have been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 68,352 residents 12 and older receiving at least one dose and 48,371 receiving two.
The community vaccination clinics are delivered through a partnership between the Tilbury District Family Health Team, the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres, the Chatham-Kent Family Health Team, the Thamesview Family Health Team, Medavie EMS Ontario and the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team, with support from the Chatham-Kent public health unit.