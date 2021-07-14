Fourth Walpole Island resident dies of COVID-19

A fourth resident of Walpole Island First Nation has died of COVID-19.

The death occurred Monday and was reported Tuesday by Walpole Island council. No personal information was available.

“The health centre staff … offer our condolences to the family. We would like to remind our community members that, although we are progressing through the reopening stage post-lockdown, the pandemic is not over,” said a statement by the Walpole Island Health Centre staff.

“The virus is still circulating and the Delta variant has been detected in Chatham-Kent. Many of our community members are fully vaccinated and have some protection from the COVID variants, but we must remain cautious as vaccines have not yet been approved for our children.”

There have also been 17 COVID-19 deaths in Chatham-Kent, but none since June 8.

Chatham-Kent had nine active cases Wednesday while Walpole Island had none.

No new or resolved cases were reported Wednesday in Chatham-Kent after one new and one resolved case were reported Tuesday. The number of active cases has been in single digits for 30 consecutive days.

Chatham-Kent had a cumulative total of 1,894 COVID-19 cases, including 1,868 resolved cases. Walpole Island had a cumulative total of 175 cases.

Chatham’s mass vaccination clinic at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre will welcome walk-ins seeking a first dose as long as supplies last Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered.

Second doses can take place 28 days after a first dose. To book a second-dose appointment, go to getyourshot.ck or call 519-351-1010.