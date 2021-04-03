Four siblings face assault charges after break-and-enter in Shrewsbury
Four adult siblings are facing assault charges after allegedly forcing their way into a Shrewsbury residence Friday morning.
Article content
Four adult siblings are facing assault charges after allegedly forcing their way into a Shrewsbury residence Friday morning.
The siblings, whose ages range from 24 to 38 years old, assaulted one resident in the driveway and another resident inside the home around 9:30 a.m., police said.
Four siblings face assault charges after break-and-enter in Shrewsbury Back to video
All four fled, but they were found nearby and arrested by police.
The four siblings – three from Alberta and one from Chatham – are known by the residents, police said.
They’ve been released with a May 19 court date.
Theft, assault charges
A woman is facing theft and assault charges after allegedly stealing a pair of sunglasses and a bicycle Friday afternoon in Chatham.
She stole the sunglasses from Queens Variety, police said.
A store clerk followed her outside while calling police. The clerk retrieved the sunglasses and was punched by the woman, police said.
The woman fled, stole a bicycle and then rode away, police said.
Advertisement
Article content
She was charged with theft, two counts of possession under $5,000 and assault. She was held for bail.
Vehicle in ditch
A 67-year-old Chatham man was charged with impaired driving after his vehicle left Claymore Line and landed in a large ditch just before noon Friday in Dresden, police said.
The driver had to be freed from the vehicle but was not injured, police said.
He was released with an April 30 court date.
Impaired by drug
A 24-year-old Chatham man was charged with drug-impaired driving after police investigated a report of an erratic driver in the area of Taylor Avenue in Chatham on Friday evening.
He was released with an April 21 court date.
Impaired driving
Police were called Friday night by a tow truck driver who’d been asked for a tow after a vehicle hit a tree in Wheatley.
Police went to the scene and charged a 22-year-old Kingsville man with impaired driving. He was released with an April 21 court date.