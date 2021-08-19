Four people charged in Dresden drug bust

Police arrested four people and seized approximately $1,500 worth of suspected methamphetamine, Percocet and LSD in a drug raid Wednesday in Dresden.

Chatham-Kent police arrested four people and seized approximately $1,500 worth of suspected methamphetamine, Percocet and LSD in a drug raid Wednesday night at a residence and trailer on Brown Street in Dresden.

Members of the intelligence unit, with help from the critical incident response team, also seized digital scales, a crossbow, ammunition and Canadian cash while executing a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant.

A 34-year-old Dresden man was charged with three counts of drug possession, two counts of possession of a crossbow contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and four counts of failing to comply with his probation order.

A 37-year-old Dresden man was charged with three counts of drug possession and four counts of failing to comply with his probation order.

A 27-year-old woman of no fixed address was charged with three counts of drug possession, possession of a crossbow contrary to a prohibition order and possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

A 38-year-old Dresden man was charged with three counts of drug possession.

Each was released with a Sept. 16 court date.